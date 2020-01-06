TEXAS, USA — As of Monday, June 1, at 7:50 a.m., 3,122 people have contracted COVID-19 in East Texas.
Of that total number, 1,171 patients have recovered and 121 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications.
Below is a full list of COVID-19 stats in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 72, 33 recoveries
- Angelina County - 205, 90 recoveries, 4 deaths
- Bowie County - 197, 84 recoveries, 12 deaths
- Camp County - 82, 7 recoveries
- Cass County - 29, 20 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 44, 17 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Franklin County - 15
- Gregg County - 284, 56 recoveries, 6 deaths
- Harrison County - 249, 80 recoveries, 24 deaths
- Henderson County - 57, 24 recoveries
- Hopkins County - 26, 6 recoveries
- Houston County - 59, 55 recoveries
- Lamar County - 138, 9 deaths
- Marion County - 16, 14 recoveries, 1 death
- Morris County - 28, 5 recoveries
- Nacogdoches County - 263, 198 recoveries, 20 deaths
- Panola County - 197, 51 recoveries, 23 deaths
- Polk County - 56, 30 recoveries
- Rains County - 3, 2 recoveries
- Rusk County - 52, 34 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Sabine County - 14, 1 recovery
- San Augustine County - 38, 11 recoveries, 2 death
- Shelby County - 201, 87 recoveries, 6 deaths
- Smith County - 204, 165 recoveries, 4 deaths
- Titus County - 495, 50 recoveries, 3 deaths
- Trinity County - 14, 3 recoveries
- Upshur County - 26, 14 recoveries
- Van Zandt County - 31, 18 recoveries, 1 death
- Wood County - 29, 16 recoveries, 2 deaths
Numbers are determined by respective county officials and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
