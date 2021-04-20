Monopoly tournament to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Smith County

Nearly 130 players will complete for cash prizes and trophies to find out who is the best Monopoly player in East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — Habitat for Humanity of Smith County is holding a Monopoly Tournament as a fundraiser on Saturday, April 24, at First Christian Church in Tyler.

Nearly 130 players will complete for cash prizes and trophies to find out who is the best Monopoly player in East Texas.

“We received permission from Hasbro to have an official Monopoly tournament and are so excited to bring a new event to East Texas,” said Rebecca Berkley, director of development for Habitat for Humanity of Smith County. “Monopoly is all about buying and selling property and building houses and we thought this would be a fun “fundraiser” for Habitat to hold. Plus, we know that a lot of people have been playing board games during the pandemic, so this is a chance to show off your skills.”

“The event is also family-oriented as children ages 10 and up can participate as long as they can play without any assistance. The first round will begin at 9 a.m. and the games will be about an hour long. One winner from each table of four will move on to the next round until we come down to the final four,” said Berkley.

Registration is only $25, and you must sign-up before the event at www.smithcountyhabitat.org/monopoly.

“We also want our players and attendees to know that because you will be playing with others, we are socially distancing the game tables in the church lobby and all players will be required to wear a mask during tournament play and sanitize their hands before they handle the game pieces,” added Berkley.

A silent auction will also be held in the lobby with donated items from local businesses. Habitat is also selling the World’s Finest Chocolate bars as a fundraiser and the bars will be available to purchase at the event.

