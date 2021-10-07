White Oak Education Foundation welcomes Monster Truck Fall Nationals back to East Texas

For more information, call (903) 757-4444 or go to MonsterTruckFallNationals.com.

KILGORE, Texas — The White Oak Education Foundation is welcoming the 12th Annual Rushing Machine Monster Truck Fall Nationals back to East Texas for one big show this weekend.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Lone Star Speedway located at 3131 FM 1252 W. in Kilgore. This year's lineup includes five monster trucks, four mini-monsters, two FMX riders and a Dagnabbit to kick off the festivities!

All tickets are general admission. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. Children 6-12 are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Children 5 and under are free. Ear plugs are recommended for younger children.

This is the 12th year the White Oak Education Foundation has hosted this event at the LoneStar Speedway and all proceeds benefit the White Oak ISD.