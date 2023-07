Stuchell said the organization started in 2016, and he is grateful for the funds raised through the car show.

TYLER, Texas — Music filled the air and polished vehicles lined the parking lot Saturday at 1836 Texas Kitchen in Tyler for its annual car and bike show.

The Montez-Cooper 1836 Texas Kitchen Classic Car Show, in its third year, is sponsored by restaurant owner Mundo Villapudua and C. Cooper Homes owner Chris Cooper.

This year’s event benefited local veteran organization Guardian Outdoors Division.