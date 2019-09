Moove over.

About 50 cows escaped a pasture Thursday along U.S. 59 in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Police and Fire Department, several cows remain on the loose near The Naranjo Museum.

Officials say southbound and northbound traffic is down to one lane between the museum and Lufkin Power Sports as the owner works to capture the cows.

Police urge motorist to use caution when driving in the area.