More arrests related to organized criminal activity in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas — Officials have arrested two more people on organized crime charges in connection with an investigation and warrant execution this past month in Kilgore.

Law enforcement at about 5 a.m. on Sept. 1 served warrants at a home on Stone Road. Eight people were arrested in the raid, and officials said they were members of a criminal organization called the “59 Bounty Hunter Bloods.”

“Two of the suspects eluded us for a few weeks, but we are happy to announce we caught up to them,” Kilgore police said Monday in a post on the department’s Facebook page.