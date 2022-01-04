Documents reveal more details in Longview double-homicide

Jared Scott Sobey, 37, of Longview shot and killed himself on April Fools’ Day as police closed in on him at a White Oak apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — A double-homicide case that ended when the suspect killed himself at a White Oak apartment complex likely started with a man yelling he “was going to shoot everyone” at a home in Longview.

Jared Scott Sobey, 37, of Longview shot and killed himself on April Fools’ Day as police closed in on him at the apartments. Law enforcement wanted Sobey on a capital murder warrant in the shooting deaths of Todd Monroe Brown, 53, and Kevin Mitchell Gonzales, 34, both of Longview.

Officials began searching for a suspect, later identified as Sobey, after Brown and Gonzales were found on the ground at about 4:40 p.m. March 30 in the 1100 block of Fisher Road. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, while Gonzales was taken to a local hospital where he later died.