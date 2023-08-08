2 more East Texas hero dogs in need of adopters, fosters

CBS19 has helped save two hero dogs already and now, we need your help again.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two more hero dogs' lives may be cut short if they don't find adopters soon.

According to Smith County Pets Alive, Leonard and Ivy are in desperate need of adopters.

Leonard is 18-months-old and has already save multiple other dogs by donating blood. He is heartworm negative and has been at the Smith County Animal Shelter since June 28, 2023.

Two-year-old Trixie, who is pregnant, is also a hero dog who's donated blood to other pups. She is also heartworm negative. She is looking for a rescue to take her in and help her deliver her babies.

CBS19 has helped save two hero dogs already and now, we need your help again.