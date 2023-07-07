More people struggle to fall asleep in the summer, experts say

It's because we're exposed to extra sunlight later in the day after the clock change.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why can it be harder to get sleep in the summer?

During the hot summer months, more people tend to report they have trouble going to sleep.

According to the New York Times, there is some evidence that seasonal changes can impact your sleep patterns.

Some of that can be blamed on daylight saving time. It's because we're exposed to extra sunlight later in the day after the clock change.

More light in the evenings can suppress our body's production of melatonin, the hormone that tells us when to get some sleep.

And hotter weather doesn't help.

Your body temperature should fall by a few degrees before bed to help you get deep sleep.

But the hotter your home, the harder it is to get cool.

The best way to get back on track is to set a sleep schedule and stick to it.

And give your body time to unwind and get into a sleepy mood.

Lower the lights, relax and turn off those devices at least an hour before bed.

