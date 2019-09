GILMER, Texas — More than 10,000 customers of Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation have their power restored after a major outage Sunday morning.

As of 12:30 p.m., several substations were reporting 100% outages in the western part of URECC's coverage area.

According to URECC, part of a substation was burnt, causing the outage.

Power was restored area by area until all power was completely restored.

There are currently no outages reported by URECC.