TYLER — A partial collapse of a pipe has resulted in more than 100,000 gallons of domestic sewage spilling out of a manhole in northwest Tyler.

According to the City of Tyler, the spill occurred in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 427 and Black Fork Creek. The city was made aware of the incident around 8:00 a.m., Thursday morning after a manhole was found surcharging.

Officials believe the cause of the spill was a partial collapse of a 42" sewer main in the creek bed, infiltration of rain water and pipe blockage.

According to the city, residents in the area of Black Fork Creek could potentially be affected by the spill, as it has not been contained as of 4:00 p.m. Pumps and equipment are en route to the area so emergency repairs of the pipe can be coordinated. The spill will be contained by the installation of by-pass pumps, according to city management.

The city says the following actions have been taken:

1. The appropriate local government officials have been notified.

2. The TCEQ regional office has been notified.

3. Cleanup activities are underway.

Officials say residents may want to take the following precautions:

1. Don't swim in affected area streams, ponds or lakes.

2. Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within a half-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should only use water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil fore at least one minute for all personal uses.

3. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

