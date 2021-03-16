More than 200 Lindale ISD employees receive both doses of Moderna vaccine

The vaccination was a partnership with Eagle Pharmacy.

LINDALE, Texas — According to Lindale ISD, more than 200 employees have received both doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Eagle Pharmacy partnered with LISD back in December, to give LISD staff a head start opportunity to receive the vaccine.

“We want to thank Eagle Pharmacy for providing this opportunity. They are the ones responsible for contacting the school and setting this up,” Stan Surratt, LISD Superintendent, said. “It is a wonderful opportunity for our teachers and staff to get the vaccine early. Each employee who gets it is a true hero because they are protecting themselves, their families, their coworkers, the students, and really the whole community. We’re all in this together.”

The district says UT Health East Texas will be administering vaccines to more LISD educators who choose to receive them starting Thursday, March 18.

On March 30, President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directed states to expand the eligibility for vaccines to include people who work in school and child care operations.