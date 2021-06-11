More than 300 volunteers help local non-profits on Day of Caring

Nearly 30 nonprofits benefited from the work today and the large turnout of first time volunteers has organizers hopeful.

TYLER, Texas — Today marks the 27th year of the United Way Day of Caring where businesses, organizations and individuals come together to help out nonprofit organizations with the things they need to get done.

More than 300 volunteers took time painting, cleaning, repairing and upgrading the organizations' facilities.

"Everything works better when we love one another, when we serve one another," Chris Pulliam, a Day of Caring volunteer, said. "I think that’s what we are called to do, we get this opportunity after a year of social distancing, just to be together side-by-side with some other people we do know and some maybe we don’t know. Life is better when we do it together."

Nearly 30 nonprofits benefited from the work today and the large turnout of young, first time volunteers has organizers hopeful the Day of Caring will continue to grow.

"The whole idea was to expose the people out there that this is the way to volunteer and then maybe they’ll volunteer later on after we get through with this one day," said Joe Barron, a United Way volunteer. "And it has worked that way because people are seeing the good that they’re doing, and we do a lot of work in one day,"