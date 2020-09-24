More than 40 dogs found starving in 'deplorable' condition in Mineola, Wood County Now reports

Neighbors told Wood County Now that the neglect to the dogs has been going on for years, and they placed more than 200 calls into law enforcement.

MINEOLA, Texas — The Wood County Sheriff's Office, along with Constable Kelly Smith, found nearly 45 dogs who were nearing starvation after their owner went to the hospital, Wood County Now reported.

According to Wood County Now, the property on County Road 2840 in Mineola was in "deplorable" condition. As the dogs began to starve, some became aggressive. Others died due to malnutrition or were killed by stronger dogs on the property. Neighbors tried to help feed the animals, but some of the dogs were aggressive, even attempting to attack the neighbors.

Wood County Now reports neighbors said the animals' dire situation has been going on for years, even prior to the owner's hospitalization. They claimed to have made more than 200 calls to law enforcement concerning the dogs.

So far, nine dogs have been rescued with four more tagged for rescue by Satterwhite Pets. Other organizations have donated hundreds of pounds of food to help the dogs.