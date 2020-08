The Longview Police Department said the outage is in the area of West Marshall Street and North High Street.

LONGVIEW, Texas — SWEPCO is working to repair an outage in Longview in the area of West Marshall Street and North High Street.

As of 9:20 p.m., there are 57 customers without power.

The Longview Police Department said drivers should treat all stop lights like stop signs. Officers are at some of the intersections helping to direct traffic.