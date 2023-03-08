More than 60 animals found living in 'horrid' conditions in southwest Bexar County

The property is located along the I-35 frontage road in Atascosa, Texas. Deputies planned to serve a warrant at the property Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff's Office says more than 60 animals were found living in "horrid" conditions at a property in far southwest Bexar County.

The property is located along the I-35 frontage road in Atascosa, Texas.

Deputies say the animals include dozens of dogs as well as other livestock. They say officials became aware of the situation when Animal Care Services went out to give vaccines and noticed the dozens of animals.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar called the situation a "puppy mill" and said property owner was running a commercial business. The dogs were living off of old bread and water. Eight other dogs were found dead on the property and one goat was found chained-up with wounds.

A 79-year-old man who lived on the property was cooperating with police. Deputies believe the hoarding has been going on for years. Deputies and cadets who helped clear out the animals had to wear hazmat suits.

"Pretty horrible situation that these dogs were in. Granted, they were in the shade, but here right now, it's going to be 105 degrees in the shade," Sheriff Salazar said. "And when you are laying in your own filth eating bread that is, at best, a couple of days old, that is a horrible situation for any living being to be in."

Sheriff Salazar also condemned the man's business practices.

"Profiting off of these dogs' misery is something this man was absolutely doing, no doubt about it. But thanks to us and our partners, we were able to get this done and these animals out of this horrible situation," Salazar said.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!