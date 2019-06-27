UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Approximately 10,000 Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation customers are currently without power.

According to URECC, the loss of power is coming from their SWEPCO delivery point in Diana.

The areas with most customers without power as of 4:50 p.m. are as follows:

Hallsville - 4,134 customers affected

- 4,134 customers affected Noonday - 2,472 customers affected

"Power is coming back up," URECC said in a statement on Facebook. "We mentioned in a post a few days ago, URECC (or other cooperatives) do not produce power. We buy it from producers and it is delivered to us through SWEPCO transmission lines. We also buy some power from SWEPCO. If they have problems with their lines to us, we lose power to our areas also. Please keep in mind that they have been fighting heavy storm damage also. All East Texas power companies may have power lines restored, but there are many trees or poles that may be still be damaged, and there is a lot of soft ground. All power companies will be making expensive repairs for some time still. "

