More tire-deflation devices found on I-20

Several caltrops were found in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Loop 49
Credit: Smith County Sheriff's Office

More devices that flatten automobile tires, called caltrops, were found Friday on Interstate 20 as law enforcement and state highway officials continue a search for who is responsible for scattering them.

Smith County Sheriff's Office public information officer Sgt. Larry Christian said several caltrops were found in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Loop 49.

The devices are made of welded rebar and sharpened on each side in a way that however it lays on the road, a side points up so it will catch a tire.

