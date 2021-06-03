Retired Navy Seal Morgan Luttrell announces bid for congress

Morgan Luttrell, who served 14 years in the military and retired from the Navy in 2014, has filed to run for Rep. Kevin Brady's open seat in 2022.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A retired U.S. Navy Seal has announced he is running for U.S. Congress in Texas 8th District.

Luttrell served in President Donald Trump's administration as a special advisor to Energy Secretary and former Texas governor Rick Perry.

According to Luttrell, currently, after earning his executive certificate in professional leadership development from the Harvard Business School, he serves as an adjunct professor at Sam Houston State University. He teaches law enforcement leadership, runs a successful small business, and is raising his family in Montgomery County.

"Our freedoms are under constant threat of the socialist agenda," said Luttrell. "The radical left is waging a culture war on Texans [sic] very way of life. We can't allow the conservative values we're teaching our children to be threatened by Washington, D.C. As your congressman, I will bring bold leadership and always put America first."

According to Luttrell's campaign website, his legislative priorities include: