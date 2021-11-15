x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Country singer Morgan Wallen bringing 'Dangerous Tour' to area

The concert will kick off at 7 p.m. March 4 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena.

BOSSIER CITY, La. — Country singer Morgan Wallen is bringing his “Dangerous Tour” to Bossier City in 2022.

The concert will kick off at 7 p.m. March 4 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena, 2000 Brookshire Arena Drive. Country singers Larry Fleet and Hardy will open the show.

Wallen, who competed in the sixth season of the “The Voice,” released his debut album, “If I Know Me,” in 2018. Songs from the album include “Whiskey Glasses,” “Chasin’ You” and “Up Down.”

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Volunteers needed for Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign