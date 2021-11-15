Country singer Morgan Wallen bringing 'Dangerous Tour' to area

The concert will kick off at 7 p.m. March 4 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena.

BOSSIER CITY, La. — Country singer Morgan Wallen is bringing his “Dangerous Tour” to Bossier City in 2022.

The concert will kick off at 7 p.m. March 4 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena, 2000 Brookshire Arena Drive. Country singers Larry Fleet and Hardy will open the show.

Wallen, who competed in the sixth season of the “The Voice,” released his debut album, “If I Know Me,” in 2018. Songs from the album include “Whiskey Glasses,” “Chasin’ You” and “Up Down.”