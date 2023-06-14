REPORT: Morgan Wallen, George Strait named Texas' favorite country music singers

BetTexas.com used Google Trends to find the state's most popular country music stars over the last year.

TEXAS, USA — Country music reigns supreme in the Lone Star State.

But who lives atop the list of Texas' favorite country music artists?

Bet Texas' list says these are the state's top five favorite country music artists:

1) Morgan Wallen

2) George Strait

3) Luke Combs

4) Zach Bryan

T5) Lainey Wilson

T5) Cody Johnson

"The release of Wallen’s third album, “One Thing at a Time,” on March 3 has propelled him to higher popularity," Bet Texas said. "All 36 tracks entered the Billboard Top 100 upon its release and the single “Last Night” has been a staple at No. 1 for the past 17 weeks and 18 total."

While Wallen may be on top, the King of Country Music isn't far behind.

"Strait needs little introduction, and any true Texan will swear he’s the most popular country music star all day, every day and there’s no questioning that," Bet Texas said. "Wallen’s popularity would be little more than a fad to many older Texans and quite an upset if the state had such odds on Texas betting apps.Strait, 71, has been an influential artist since 1981 by amassing 60 No. 1 hit songs across 30 studio albums. He’s the modern-day king of country music by many standards."