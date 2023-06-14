x
REPORT: Morgan Wallen, George Strait named Texas' favorite country music singers

BetTexas.com used Google Trends to find the state's most popular country music stars over the last year.

TEXAS, USA — Country music reigns supreme in the Lone Star State.

But who lives atop the list of Texas' favorite country music artists?

BetTexas.com used Google Trends to find the most popular country music stars over the last year.

Bet Texas' list says these are the state's top five favorite country music artists:

1) Morgan Wallen

Credit: AP
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas.

2) George Strait

In this handout photo provided by Hand in Hand, George Strait performs onstage during George Strait's Hand in Hand Texas benefit concert on September 12, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Rick Diamond/Hand in Hand/Getty Images)

3) Luke Combs

Credit: AP
Luke Combs performs at halftime during a Thanksgiving day NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

4) Zach Bryan

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. The chorus against Ticketmaster's contentious concert pricing practices is growing, numbering among them Zach Bryan and friends. The country music artist dropped a live album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. With it came a statement posted to social media in which he decried “a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately.” (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

T5) Lainey Wilson

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Lainey Wilson performs during Marty Stuart's 19th Annual Late Night Jam at the Ryman Auditorium on June 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

T5) Cody Johnson

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Cody Johnson performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

"The release of Wallen’s third album, “One Thing at a Time,” on March 3 has propelled him to higher popularity," Bet Texas said. "All 36 tracks entered the Billboard Top 100 upon its release and the single “Last Night” has been a staple at No. 1 for the past 17 weeks and 18 total."

While Wallen may be on top, the King of Country Music isn't far behind.

"Strait needs little introduction, and any true Texan will swear he’s the most popular country music star all day, every day and there’s no questioning that," Bet Texas said. "Wallen’s popularity would be little more than a fad to many older Texans and quite an upset if the state had such odds on Texas betting apps.Strait, 71, has been an influential artist since 1981 by amassing 60 No. 1 hit songs across 30 studio albums. He’s the modern-day king of country music by many standards."

Do you agree with the list?

