Morning fire destroys 2-story house in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — At around 7:30 a.m., Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story house in the 600 block of Legendary Lane.

Two people were trapped in the second story of the house and were able to jump to safety before the fire department arrived on the scene, said Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue, Seven Points, Eustace and Mabank Fire Departments assisted the Gun Barrel City Fire Department in fighting the fire which was under control in about an hour.

“I want to thank Payne Springs Fire Rescue, Seven Points, Eustace, and Mabank fire departments for responding with water and manpower," said Joseph Lindaman, Gun Barrel City Fire Chief. "Their assistance was important due to the intensity of the fire and outside temperatures.”

UT Health EMS evaluated the residents that escaped the home, in addition to checking on the firefighters due to the high temperatures outside.

The two-story home were a total loss to the fire. The residents' two dogs died in the fire. No firefighters were injured while fighting the fire.