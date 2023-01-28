Early morning Henderson County house fire under investigation

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials are investigating a Saturday morning house fire in Henderson County.



According to the Payne Springs Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the scene of a structure fire on East Quanah Rd., around 4:30 a.m.



When they arrived on scene, they found a one-story house up in flames.



Officials were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.



The cause of this fire is under investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office.