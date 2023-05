There are many events going on around East Texas and one of those will take place at the Campground Cemetery - a historic Black cemetery in Mt. Enterprise.

Example video title will go here for this video

MT ENTERPRISE, Texas — We are less than a week away from Memorial Day - a day that honors members of our armed forces and law enforcement who have paid the ultimate price while protecting our freedoms, and ensuring our safety.

There are many events going on around East Texas and one of those will take place at the Campground Cemetery - a historic Black cemetery in Mt. Enterprise.