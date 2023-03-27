TRENDING TEXAS: Happiest colleges in the US, $36M-mansion on the market

What's trending today across Texas?

TYLER, Texas — Four universities in Texas were named among the nation's happiest campuses.

According to Resume.IO, TCU, Baylor, UT Austin and SMU were among the most joyful in the U.S.

The rankings were created using artificial intelligence to analyze photos on Instagram posted from college campuses across America. The AI analyzed faces to determine if students were happy or sad.

And, here's a true sign everything is bigger in Texas!

The most expensive home on the Texas housing market for March is in Houston.