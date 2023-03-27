TRENDING TEXAS: Longhorns super fan claims 'bad mojo' after loss, do skeeter eaters really devour mosquitoes?

What's trending across Texas?

TYLER, Texas — A Texas Longhorns super fan got the chance of a lifetime to watch his favorite team play Miami in the Elite 8 on Sunday night.

A bold tweet from Sean Forrester to UT AD Chris Del Conte asked for some free tickets to the game as he says the Longhorns were undefeated in games he attended.

However, Forrester said he proved to be "bad mojo" after the Longhorns lost to the 'Canes 88-81.

Anyone who has opened a door has probably welcomed many of the pesky flying bugs inside.

They look somewhat like mosquitoes, but they’re not.

“The common name is crane fly,” said Alison Ravenscraft, assistant professor of biology at UT-Arlington and a self-described ‘bug nerd.’ “When I came to Texas I heard skeeter eater, mosquito hawk and I’ve also heard daddy long legs.”

Although some people think they look like large mosquitos, they’re not. However, once crane flies appear, mosquitos are soon to follow.

That’s what often leads to one of the biggest myths about crane flies. Contrary to their nickname, ‘skeeter eaters,’ they do not eat mosquitos. In fact, as an adult, they don’t really eat anything at all.

“They don’t even have the mouth parts to do it,” Ravenscraft said. “If they eat anything they might take a little sip of flower nectar and that’s about it.”