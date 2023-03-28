TRENDING TEXAS: Most Googled fashions in Texas

TYLER, Texas — We all known Texans love their western wear! Well, check this out!
New research reveals the most popular fashion trends across America.
The study from fashion experts Boohoo, examined Google search data to discover the most popular fashion trends based on monthly search volume trends in each state
The top five most Googled fashion trends in Texas are:
- Cowboy boots
- Loafers
- Chelsea boots
- Graphic t-shirts
- Puffer jackets
And it's no secret we love Buc-ee's -- so much so, that researchers at UT Austin named a newly-discovered ancient beaver bones after the popular gas station.