TRENDING TEXAS: Most Googled fashions in Texas

What's trending across Texas?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — We all known Texans love their western wear! Well, check this out!

New research reveals the most popular fashion trends across America.

The study from fashion experts Boohoo, examined Google search data to discover the most popular fashion trends based on monthly search volume trends in each state

The top five most Googled fashion trends in Texas are:

Cowboy boots

Loafers

Chelsea boots

Graphic t-shirts

Puffer jackets