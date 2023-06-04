New vocational school in Tyler offers certifications, courses in medical field

The vocational school offers over 15 online, in-person, and hybrid training and certification programs in the medical field.

TYLER, Texas — A new medical vocational school has opened in Tyler.

Necole’s Learning Academy, owned by Necole Mitchell, opened its first location in 2020 in Jacksonville, followed by the second and third schools in Garland and Longview.

Mitchell says the idea to open her first school came from her experience driving to different cities to get the proper certifications needed for her career in the medical field.

