Morning Telegraph owner acquires The Henderson News

HENDERSON, Texas — The Henderson News has been acquired by M. Roberts Media, owner of several East Texas newspapers, including the Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph.

The acquisition was formalized March 29. Terms of the deal between M. Roberts Media and Henderson News owner Hartman Newspapers were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled that The Henderson News will be able to continue providing local news coverage to its readers, and the paper’s outstanding commitment to Rusk County will provide new opportunities for us to better serve all of our East Texas readers and partners,” said Stephen N. McHaney, president of M. Roberts Media.