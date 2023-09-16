Donations being accepted in Houston to assist victims of Morocco earthquake

Members of the Moroccan Society of Houston volunteered to collect donations to assist people in their home country impacted by a devastating earthquake.

HOUSTON — Houstonians are working to make a difference for people thousands of miles away in Morocco. The City of Houston is hosting a donation drive this weekend to benefit the victims of the Morocco earthquake.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed and thousands were displaced from their homes and are in desperate need of supplies.

Abdel Elkhadiry is the honorary president of the Moroccan Society of Houston. The old city of Marrakech, where he’s from, completely changed due to the earthquake.

“My mom is scared but she still hears sound in her ears,” Elkhadiry said. His family and friends are physically okay, but still emotionally recovering.

“They talk in the meeting about what they see and, it has been very tough,” he said.

Members of the Moroccan community, roughly 10,000 to 15,000 strong in Houston, according to Elkhadiry, are pitching in to help.

“We’re collecting winter items because most of these people won’t have shelter in the next six to 12 months,” Elkhadiry explained.

Items like tents, blankets, hygiene kits, and clothing were sent to the Arab American Cultural and Community Center.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner acknowledged the efforts on Saturday afternoon and said the City of Houston is collaborating with the local non-profits for the donation drive.

“What hurts one, in this case in Morocco, hurts right here in the city,” Mayor Turner said. He's encouraging businesses, non-profits and individuals to step up and lend their financial support.

Youssef Sedra normally imports groceries from Morocco and many other countries. But now he’s using his resources to send critical supplies to his home country.

“Everybody moved straight to help with all the resources we have in the meantime here, we started mobilizing the community,” Sedra said.

He said after this weekend’s donation drive, it will take about a week to send the donations to 15 villages across impacted regions.

Elkhadiry said the support shows how close two countries across the globe can be.

“The longest friendship treaty the US signed with any country is with Morocco, and now we feel that friendship treaty signed more than 250 years ago,” Elkhadiry said.

Donations will be collected on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations.

Arab American Cultural and Community Center 10555 Stancliff Rd. Houston, Texas 77099

Warehouse at 8500 Market St. Suite #A Houston, Texas 77029

Items accepted include tents, blankets, thermos bottles, hygiene kits, socks, shoes, first aid kits, and flashlights.

The Moroccan Society of Houston is also hosting a fundraiser online that will go directly to relief efforts on the ground.