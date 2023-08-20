EYE ON WEATHER DAY: Sunday could be hottest day on record for most of East Texas

"Even if we don't reach 110 degrees, we will still set a record Sunday with a high of 109," Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony said.

TYLER, Texas — The triple-digit heat isn't letting up and Sunday will be no exception.

In fact, the CBS19 Weather Experts have declared Aug. 20, an Eye on Weather Day.

Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony says a majority of East Texas could experience the hottest day in recorded history.

We are declaring Sunday, "An Eye on Weather Day". The set up is there for Tyler and most of East Texas to experience its... Posted by Brett Anthony on Friday, August 18, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21. Heat Indices could reach or exceed 115 degrees in some locations.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 9:00 PM Monday. Afternoon high temperatures today will be near 100 degrees to near 110 degrees. Heat Indices could reach or exceed 115 degrees in some locations. #lawx #arwx #txwx #okwx pic.twitter.com/xBYqu4BSp7 — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) August 20, 2023

Extreme temperatures could lead to a rise in heat-related illnesses. Limit your outdoor time and drink plenty of fluids.