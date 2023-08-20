EYE ON WEATHER DAY: Sunday could be hottest day on record for most of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — The triple-digit heat isn't letting up and Sunday will be no exception.
In fact, the CBS19 Weather Experts have declared Aug. 20, an Eye on Weather Day.
Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony says a majority of East Texas could experience the hottest day in recorded history.
"Even if we don't reach 110 degrees, we will still set a record Sunday with a high of 109," Anthony said.
According to the National Weather Service, an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21. Heat Indices could reach or exceed 115 degrees in some locations.
Extreme temperatures could lead to a rise in heat-related illnesses. Limit your outdoor time and drink plenty of fluids.
It's going to be a hot one, East Texas!