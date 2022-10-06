Mother, 2 young children killed in Trinity County house fire

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation, the sheriff said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a house fire in Trinity County just after midnight Thursday.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said in a Facebook live video Emily Gideon, 36, and her 10-year-old and 7-year-old daughters died after their house was fully engulfed in flames.

Wallace said a 14-year-old boy escaped the house out of a window and tried to get his mom and two sisters out of the house. When he couldn't get them out, he had neighbors call 911.

Firefighters and deputies arrived at the scene to find the house completely in flames. Officials tried to rescue the three people in the home, but they ultimately died, Wallace said.

He said family members of the deceased have been notified. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.

He asked people to pray for the family and those who knew them. Wallace encouraged to tell their family they love them and teach children how to escape a fire.