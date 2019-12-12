SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A mother whose 3-year-old daughter drowned in Chapel Hill has been indicted on injury to a child charges in Smith County.

The drowning happened on Aug. 18 in the 6400 block of County Road 210 near Chapel Hill.

RELATED: UPDATE: Smith County Sheriff's Office confirms missing Chapel Hill girl found dead

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, three-year-old Madison Williams went missing from a home in the area. Multiple agencies responded to the scene and found the girl's body in a pond on the property.

Following an investigation, a Smith County Judge issued an arrest warrant for Madison's mother, 29-year-old Tiffany Snyder. She was arrested by Smith County deputies on Sept. 9 on injury to a child and possession of a controlled substance charges.

RELATED: Mother of toddler who drowned in Chapel Hill pond arrested

Tiffany Snyder

Smith County Jail

Snyder was formally indicted on those charges on Dec. 5. She remains in the Smith County Jail with a $202,500 bond.