SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A mother whose 3-year-old daughter drowned in Chapel Hill has been indicted on injury to a child charges in Smith County.
The drowning happened on Aug. 18 in the 6400 block of County Road 210 near Chapel Hill.
RELATED: UPDATE: Smith County Sheriff's Office confirms missing Chapel Hill girl found dead
According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, three-year-old Madison Williams went missing from a home in the area. Multiple agencies responded to the scene and found the girl's body in a pond on the property.
Following an investigation, a Smith County Judge issued an arrest warrant for Madison's mother, 29-year-old Tiffany Snyder. She was arrested by Smith County deputies on Sept. 9 on injury to a child and possession of a controlled substance charges.
RELATED: Mother of toddler who drowned in Chapel Hill pond arrested
Snyder was formally indicted on those charges on Dec. 5. She remains in the Smith County Jail with a $202,500 bond.