x
Mother, unborn baby die after truck hits alligator, rolls over

Refugio Sheriff's Office officials said the truck was on State Highway 35 near FM 774 when they hit an alligator that crossed in front of them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Louisiana mother and her unborn baby died following a rollover crash after hitting an alligator, according to Refugio County officials.

First responders attempted to save the woman, who was 7-months pregnant, officials said, but were unsuccessful.

Officials with the Refugio County Sheriff's Department said the truck was traveling on State Highway 35 near FM 774 when the driver hit an alligator that crossed in front of them, causing the truck to rollover.

Several agencies responded including the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department and Tivoli Fire Department.

The alligator also died in the crash. Another adult and two children were also involved in the crash, but are expected to be okay, officials said. 

