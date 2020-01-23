As the Super Bowl gets closer, East Texans everywhere are gearing up for the big game with their own homemade Patrick Mahomes apparel.

Mother-daughter duo, Alexia and Anne Meyers have created a unique beanie designed to look like Mahomes' hair coming out of his trademark headband.

“Alexia and I have a booth in Canton, First Monday Trade Days. We had a customer that came through and they showed us a picture, where they lived in Kansas City, someone had made a crochet hat of similar ideas and they sent me the picture,” Anne said. “I posted it out on my Facebook page asking friends, ‘Hey, I know this is a local guy. Would there be any interest in something like this?’ And I got such a positive response that I started to put together my own pattern and put my tweak on it."

Anne says once the final design was finished, orders began to pour in.

"We've done about 20 to 25 of these and then because of these, we've done other inspired ones for other teams such as [former Steelers safety] Troy Polamalu with the long hair," Anne said. "But this is basically our most popular for our hometown boy."

The process of creating such a product is far from simple.



“It has different stitches and we start with the base of the hat," Anne explained. "And then we add the headband part that he wears, and then we hook on all the different curls. [The curls] are all each individually made and attached. So the whole process for making one of these is about three to five hours depending on how fast we go."

