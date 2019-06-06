Most children cannot wait until they can leave their parents’ house and branch out on their own. Moving back in and living with their parents once they reached retirement age, is probably not in their future plans either.

However, for Kathy Chupik and her mother, Opal Kelley, they always had a unique bond. Their bond is stronger than ever now that they are neighbors.

“It's just it's nice being closer to her [mom] because I know she's nearby,” resident at Buckner Westminster Place, Kathy Chupik, said.

Kathy’s mother Opal had a stroke several years ago and Kathy knew her mother would need assistance with day to day activities. That is when Kathy decided to move her to Buckner Westminster Place in Longview.



“So after she got out of the hospital she went to the one place and she was there for a while and then didn't like it. So we moved her here,” Kathy said.

Opal, who is 91 years young, moved into the community in Longview seven years ago. Two months ago Kathy and her husband decided to move in.

“A lot of it was because of mother. She's here," Kathy said. "And we know the people we know the routine. We know the you know, the way around? And my husband and I said we wouldn't consider moving anywhere else.”

Now Kathy can walk across the parking lot in order to spend some quality time with her mother.

“I don't know, we well, we seem to get along better somewhat. And we just, we just talked about family and old times and things like that things that she remembers,” Kathy said.