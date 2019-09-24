MABANK, Texas — Two women in Mabank died during a house fire Monday, according to inForney, a Kaufman County online news outlet.

The outlet says one of the women rescued an infant child before attempting to rescue her mother.

According to Mabank ISD, the family has four children in Mabank ISD.

The district is helping to assist the family with recovery and funeral expenses.

There will be a drive through plate dinner supporting the family on Thursday at Mabank High School between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Plates are $8.

Drivers will pick up their plates on the west side of the high school. Donations of gift cards will also be accepted.

There is an account setup at Southside Bank at 901 W. Main Street in Gun Barrell City for people may donate money. The name of the account is the Mercer Family Tragedy Account.