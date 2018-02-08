TYLER — A love triangle took a deadly turn last week.

On July 23, Tony Waters shot his ex-girlfriend Ladidre Blevins in the head. She spent several days in the hospital recovering from her physical wounds.

But now the real road to recovery begins for the 32-year-old woman, as she now has to come to grips with the fact Waters took the life her son, Daquan Munson, and her boyfriend, Charlie Verdell.

“I’ve been really trying to focus on how all of a sudden, he could kill," Blevins said. "That’s what I’ve really been trying to focus on."

Blevins says what bothers her the most is that she must bury her son, a tragic reality no mother should have to endure.

"I’ve going to have my son’s funeral this weekend," Blevins said. “It’s really killing me because I haven’t seen him."

According to Blevins, Waters and her boyfriend Verdell knew each other before Blevins's began a second relationship with Waters.

"[Waters's] daughter got kids by [Verdell’s] son," Blevins said. "And that’s how I knew him, through them."

Despite being in a relationship with Verdell, Blevins began talking to Waters through Facebook. Their conversations became more personal over time.

"I talked to him for a while, and we started talking, and we started seeing each other," Blevins said. "He started coming to see me all of the time. And I thought he was kind of okay, but then, I guess it didn’t work like that with him.”

While Blevins was embroiled in her own love triangle, Blevins says Waters was also in another relationship with a woman she says was his cousin.

"At that point, he was being with his cousin and trying to be with me at the same time," Blevins said. "We were going to get married at one time, and I told him I’m not going to get married to you if you still being with your cousin."

Blevins says she told Waters she wanted space between them because of his other relationship.

Soon after she broke off the relationship with Waters, Blevins says he and Verdell began a feud that spawned from the triangle between them.

"They had different problems together or whatever, just because your kids got kids together, I thought they would be okay," Blevins explained. "But all of a sudden, he didn’t like Charlie for that.”

That feud turned into physical altercations between the two men.

"[Verdell] told him that I’m his girlfriend, he didn’t like that," Blevins said. "And so, he pushed him in the face out here."

Blevins has a vivid recollection of the moments leading up to the shootings, from what she saw to what was said during the altercation.

According to Blevins, she had her cousins over at the house that night. After smoking marijuana, Blevins says she walked them to their car. That is when she first encountered Waters.

According to Blevins, Waters was off to the side of the house until the cousins drove away. Then he came around to the front of the house demanding entry into the house.

"[Waters] was like, ‘Open the door and just let me in,'" Blevins remembered. "So, I let him in and he seen Charlie. And Charlie was like, ‘You can just come in and I’ll leave.’ But he didn’t want to let Charlie leave and when he got ready to go outside, that’s when he shot him.”

After shooting Verdell, Blevins said Waters turned his attention toward her.

“After he’d shot Charlie, he [came] in there with the gun and he hit me with it. [Police said] he shot me with it, but I didn’t feel no bullet or whatever," Blevins said. "I just felt him hit me with the gun pedal in my head right here. And it just started leaking.”

After being assaulted by Waters, Blevins did whatever she could to get away from him and call for help.

"After he had hit me, I ran to my room," Blevins remembered. "I guess he must’ve thought that I ran in there and fell out, but no, I ran in there to get my phone so I could call the police.”

According to Blevins, now that Waters thought she was dying, he finally confronted her son Daquan.

“When you walk into the house, [Daquan's] room was like right there and he had his door open. And he was like, ‘Well, my grandmother don’t want you to be here no way,'" Blevins said. "I guess that’s when it happened then when he found out I went to get my phone. That’s when he shot my baby. But I didn’t know nothing about it.”

With Verdell and Munson both dead, and Blevins in the hospital recovering from her gunshot wound, Waters was arrested and charged with capital murder the day after the shootings.

He attempted suicide and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Blevins says she is not rejoicing in the fact that Waters took his own life.

"“I felt bad for him to kill himself, because I wouldn’t want nobody to kill themselves," Blevins said. "That’s a bad situation, which he should’ve never did that no ways."

Now, more than a week later, Blevins is filled with conflicting emotions including heartbreak, anger and a lack of understanding how all of this could happen.

“That’s the only kid that I had, and I can’t have any more kids. And he knew that," Blevins said. "So, it kind of really just hurt me real bad.”

Verdell's funeral has already happened. Her son's funeral is coming up this Saturday.

Afterward, Blevins must get on with the process of living through the demons of July 23. Though she is still recovering emotionally, she says she is taking it one day at a time.

“I just try to push myself forward and say I’m going to make it every day," Blevins explained. "I’m going to push myself and put myself together."

