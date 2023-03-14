OFFICIALS: Mother of East Texas woman who confessed to murdering 4-year-old son arrested

Authorities say Mary Johnson saw her daugther on top of a rolled up blanket cutting it with a wooden handled knife.

ATHENS, Texas — The mother of an East Texas woman who officials say confessed to murdering her 4-year-old son has been arrested.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, officials arrested Monica Figueroa, of Athens, in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son, Grayson Hurt.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says Figueroa confessed to killing her son when she was being questioned and is currently awaiting arraignment at the Henderson County Jail.

Sheriff Hillhouse also says Figueroa only had one child in her home as she doesn't have custody of her other children.

Around 6:40 a.m., Athens police were called to the 300 block of Mitchell Street in Athens by from Mary Johnson, Figueroa's mother.

The HCSO says Johnson told police she was afraid Figueroa had hurt her son. When officers arrived on scene, they located Figueroa then found Hurt dead inside the home, partially covered with a blanket.

"Athens police officers then obtained a search warrant signed by 392nd District Judge Scott McKee to search the residence," the HCSO said. "The Athens Police Department also contacted the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force to assist in the investigation."

The HCSO says the initial investigation indicates the child was killed with an "edged weapon."

The child's body was sent to Dallas for autopsy.

The HCSO reports, on Monday while investigating the crime scene at a home, authorities learned the child was killed on Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Hillhouse says Johnson saw Figueroa on top of a rolled up blanket cutting it with a wooden handled knife.

"Johnson heard the child screaming before she observed Figueroa cutting at the blanket and then the screaming stopped," Sheriff Hillhouse said. "Figueroa threatened Johnson and instructed her to leave which she did."

According to Sheriff Hillhouse, Johnson returned to the home the next morning and found the child dead. Johnson then called law enforcement.

Judge Scott McKee issued an arrest warrant Johnson who was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Hail on $250,000 bond. She was charged with endangering a child.

She is awaiting arraignment at this time.