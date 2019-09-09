SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office have arrested the mother of a child that drowned in a pond.

The drowning happened on August 18 in the 6400 block of County Road 210 near Chapel Hill.

According to the SCSO, three-year-old Madison Williams went missing from a home in the area. Multiple agencies responded to the scene and found the girl's body in a pond on the property.

Following an investigation, a Smith County Judge issued an arrest warrant for Madison's mother, 29-year-old Tiffany Snyder.

Deputies arrested Snyder Monday and booked her in the Smith County Jail on charges of injury to a child. Her bond was set at $200,000.

Snyder has a number of previous charges in Smith County including drug possession and evasion.