Mother says 12-year-old son killed in Fort Worth after toddler got hold of a handgun, demands accountability

Lakesha Bay says detectives have video showing her son's accidental shooting death. But, she's demanding justice and accountability.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Lakesha Bay is on a mission to get more answers as police investigate her son's shooting death. Treyshawn Eunes lost his life at the age of 12 last week.

The shooting is under investigation by the Fort Worth Police Department.

"I'm looking for justice," said Bay.

Justice is all Bay wants now after celebrating the life of her son with a huge balloon launch over the weekend. She told WFAA that the 12-year-old died after being shot by a handgun found by a 3-year-old kid.

She also shared that the shooting happened when her son and the toddler were alone in a room, where both of their fathers left them unattended.

"That kid's dad was outside somewhere. And I guess and hidden in the back of that room where they were at playing the game, there was a gun," Bay said.

The gun is still nowhere to be found, according to Bay which she learned from the lead detective assigned to her son's case.

The shooting happened on June 19 here on Brentwood Stair Road inside a music studio. Treyshawn played video games while with his father at the location.

Cook Children's medical workers contacted Fort Worth PD after Treyshawn arrived by private vehicle, according to police. Despite security video showing the tragic shooting, according to the boy's mother, she's not alone in calling for accountability.

Johnny Muhammad is a Fort Worth community leader hoping that more families in the African American community will learn more about gun safety, especially those gun owners who have children in their homes.

While Muhammad believes anyone who wants to legally buy and own a firearm should be able to do so, he is also a huge proponent of accountability. Muhammad believes tragic accidental shootings like the one involving Treyshawn are 100% preventable.

"Accountability has to step up," Muhammad said. "In our community, we really do need to be taught gun safety and how to put up a gun and how to lock up a gun. We really do need to have some training on gun safety and dealing with it in our community, especially with this senseless one that just happened last week."

Muhammad hopes the trend of gun violence involving kids in Fort Worth changes direction. As a community leader, he plans to continue voicing his concerns. He's already been in contact with Treyshawn's mother, and he's relieved about several non-profit organizations that will join Fort Worth city council member Jared Williams in addressing youth violence.

Muhammad is also ready to roll up his sleeves to help the cause, calling the number of youth-involved shootings abnormal.

"I want us to understand, this is not normal, but it's becoming normal. This is not normal. And the trauma that is within our community. Because just hearing about it, I can see the trauma on me of just hearing about this and the trauma that is going through our community when these types of things happen," Muhammad said. "And that's why we have to start having trauma-informed meetings to understand so we don't start to be desensitized to when these things start to happen within our community."

"She needs some assistance for the little brother's home going. And we're going to do what we can. I spoke with Bishop McIntosh. I spoke with the brother that the Nation of Islam," Muhammad added. "And we're going to see what else we need to do to help her to make sure she can have a nice home going for this child. There has to start being a voice to where we have some accountability and that we value life."

Especially the lives of young people like 12-year-old Treyshawn, whose mother just wants more answers about her loving son's death.

Bay and her family are getting help from family, friends and even strangers for her son's funeral expenses. Some people have donated to a GoFundMe page set up by a family member.

"We love him so much and we will miss him so much. And we're just looking for justice," Bay said.

WFAA reached out to the Fort Worth Police Department for updates in the investigation. The department sent the following statement: