'I felt like I was in a pit that I couldn't get out of': Mother shares postpartum experience and new medication hoping to help

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first oral medication they think could help treat postpartum depression.

MACON, Ga. — According to the National Institutes of Health, around one in seven women can develop postpartum depression.

After giving birth, many women experience severe sadness and anxiety and begin to care less for themselves. These are different than the baby blues a new mom may experience immediately after giving birth.

On Aug. 4, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first oral medication to specifically treat postpartum depression. It's called Zurzavae or Zuranolone. It is a pill that is taken once a day for 14 days, according to the Associated Press.

Before the oral medication was approved, Kristen Vaughn, a nurse practitioner with Midwives of Macon says the IV injection to treat postpartum was only available in the hospital.

Vaughn told 13WMAZ, new moms would be seen almost six weeks after giving birth. She says that can be too late for a new mom when they may have already started experiencing symptoms.

"ACOG, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, has actually recommended that we change the sort of paradigm of the traditional six weeks in office visit to maybe consider incorporation or maybe virtual or telemedicine to check on our mamas at two to three weeks," Vaughn said.

When a new mom comes in, Vaughn says they would be screened and that would determine the next steps for treating postpartum.

She says she makes sure to tell new moms about what resources are available now, like Postpartum Support International.

"That includes a crisis hotline, it includes support groups that are free that you can join virtually or of course in person," Vaughn said.

Leia Giddens is a mom and a lactation consultant for Nurturing Lactation Care. She decided to be a lactation consultant after her own experience breastfeeding her two kids. She says motherhood, in the beginning, wasn't easy.

Giddens gave birth to her son in 2016 and her daughter in 2022. The feelings she felt were challenging to deal with.

"I felt like I was in a pit that I couldn't get out of," Giddens said.

Symptoms of postpartum depression can include, severe mood swings, withdrawal, feeling worthless, and crying too much. Giddens said she got treated for her postpartum and is excited that oral medication is available.

"We have access to something new and different to try. I don't want people to get the impression that that's just going to fix everything," Giddens said.

Giddens suggests having a postpartum plan, but Vaughn and Giddens agree that being a new mom can be tough and you don't have to experience it alone.

Below are more resources for soon-to-be moms and new moms.