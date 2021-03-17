Mother turns herself in for shooting death of 16-month-old in Polk County

On August 4, 2020, authorities responded to a shooting incident at a home in the Wild County Subdivision.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has made an arrest in the death of a 16-month-old that was killed back in August.

The baby's mother, 21-year-old Anna Marie Todd, was arrested on March 15, 2021, after turning herself in to authorities. A warrant had been obtained for Todd for the offense of injury to a child with intent of serious bodily injury.

On August 4, 2020, PCSO responded to a call at a home in the Wild County Subdivision. The call stated the child had received a gunshot wound to the chest area.

Investigators determined that a firearm was left on a table next to the bed where the family was sleeping. The father of the child left for work with Anna Todd overseeing the children. An older child picked up the firearm discharging the weapon one time into the 16-month-old who was lying on the bed.

The child was transported to the hospital but later died. An autopsy of the child was conducted.