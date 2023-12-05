Mother's Day preparations in full swing at East Texas local businesses

Monika Shipley, manager at Great Harvest Bread Company, said they’ve seen a steady stream of people looking for Mother’s Day gifts like cookies and mugs.

LINDALE, Texas — As Mother’s Day weekend approaches, people in East Texas still have time to get mom that special gift she deserves.

Many businesses are working hard on getting Mother’s Day orders ready and preparing for people to pick up their gift baskets.

Monika Shipley, manager at Great Harvest Bread Company, said they’ve seen a steady stream of people come into their restaurant for Mother’s Day gifts like cookies and mugs, which is giving this business an economic boost.

"We do see an increase the day before Mother’s Day," Shipley said.

It’s just the start of a busy weekend for those last minute shoppers.

"We’re hoping to get that rush of people in here on Saturday to purchase our Mother’s Day gifts we have ready for them," Shipley said. "We can always do fresh bread. Who doesn’t love some fresh bread for a gift with some jam or butter."

If bread isn’t your jam, how about a sweet twist to Mother’s Day?

The team at The Lindale Candy Company is hard at work making some sweet treats for moms. They're making unique items like a heel-shaped chocolate among other sweet treats.

"The most popular item is going to be our custom Mother’s Day truffle boxes," said owner Jeremiah Cagle.

Don’t worry, if you’re a last minute shopper, they thought of you too!