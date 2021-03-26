x
Motorcyclist arrested after leading Rusk County deputies on chase

David Kirkpatrick is being held at the Rusk County Jail for evading arrest with a vehicle.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested after leading Rusk County deputies on a brief chase Thursday night. 

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, at 9:55 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a red motorcycle on South Highway 79 near Henderson.

The driver of the motorcycle failed to stop and a pursuit began. After several minutes, the motorcycle was stopped on County Road 461. 

The driver, later identified as David Kirkpatrick, left the bike and ran on foot. He was captured a short time later. 

Kirkpatrick told deputies that he ran because he had outstanding felony warrants. He was transported to the hospital due to having a medical issue and an elevated heart rate. 

He was released from the hospital Friday afternoon and transported to the Rusk County Jail for evading arrest with a vehicle. Authorities say Kirkpatrick will be charged with tampering with evidence.

 

