Motorcyclist arrested after leading Rusk County deputies on chase

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested after leading Rusk County deputies on a brief chase Thursday night.
According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, at 9:55 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a red motorcycle on South Highway 79 near Henderson.
The driver of the motorcycle failed to stop and a pursuit began. After several minutes, the motorcycle was stopped on County Road 461.
The driver, later identified as David Kirkpatrick, left the bike and ran on foot. He was captured a short time later.
Kirkpatrick told deputies that he ran because he had outstanding felony warrants. He was transported to the hospital due to having a medical issue and an elevated heart rate.
He was released from the hospital Friday afternoon and transported to the Rusk County Jail for evading arrest with a vehicle. Authorities say Kirkpatrick will be charged with tampering with evidence.