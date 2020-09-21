Motorcyclist arrested after leading Smith County deputy on pursuit

Thomas Paul White was charged with evading with a vehicle along with warrants for theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Frankston man was arrested Monday morning after leading a Smith County deputy on a pursuit that ended in a motorcycle crash.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, around 7 a.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on an individual riding a motorcycle on State Highway 155 South near County Road 189.

As the deputy exited his patrol vehicle, the driver sped away northbound on Hwy 155. The deputy then entered his patrol vehicle and initiated a pursuit on the suspect.

The pursuit continued north on Hwy 155 until the suspect turned left onto FM 2661 and continued north toward State Hwy 31 West. The suspect then made a right turn and headed east toward Tyler. The suspect ended up on S. Vine St. where he proceeded south. He then made a right turn onto S. Glenwood Ave. and then a left onto Outer Dr. He continued south on Outer Dr. until the road came to a dead end inside the Tyler ISD bus barn parking lot.

The suspect proceeded through the parking lot and exited onto S. Englewood Ave. and then made a quick right turn onto W. Seventh St. At this point, the suspect’s motorcycle struck a curb where he lost control and accelerated into a wood line on the north side of the roadway. The suspect then wrecked his motorcycle and was subsequently taken into custody.

Authorities identified the suspect as Thomas Paul White, 49, of Frankston. He was transported to UT Health in Tyler where he was treated and released for minor injuries.