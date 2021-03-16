DPS: Motorcyclist dead after crashing into SUV near Arp

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson resident is dead following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle Monday afternoon in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 3 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 64, approximately three miles west of Arp.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of an SUV, identified as Erich Wilson, 62, of Arp, was stopped in the eastbound lane of SH 64 waiting to turn left onto County Road 299 when it was struck from behind by a motorcycle, driven by Payton Vance St. Clair, 21, of Henderson.

St. Claire was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to a Tyler funeral home.

Wilson was not injured in the crash.