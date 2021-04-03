Motorcyclist dead, passenger injured after colliding with truck in Gregg County

The crash is under investigation.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Gregg County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:40 p.m., troopers responded to the wreck at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 2087 and Farm-to-Market Road 2011, about two miles north of Kilgore.

The preliminary report indicates the driver of a truck, identified as Travis Nathan Mobbs, 79, of Longview, was traveling south on FM 2087 preparing to turn east onto FM 2011.

At the same time, the driver of a motorcycle, identified as Robert Williams Burns, 41, of Kilgore, was traveling north on FM 2087. DPS says Mobbs attempted to turn left onto FM 2011, failing to yield the right of way to the north bound motorcyclist, potentially due to impaired visibility caused by the sun. Burns' motorcycle struck the truck causing the himself and a passenger to be ejected.

Burns was pronounced at the scene and his body was taken to a Longview funeral home. His passenger, Jennifer Lea Burns, 42, of Kilgore, was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

Mobbs was not injured.