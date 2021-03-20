Motorcyclist dies after being struck by pickup truck in Henderson County

The two-vehicle crash happened on FM 59, southwest of Athens.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man on a motorcycle was killed Thursday night after being struck by a pickup truck in Henderson County.

According to Texas DPS, At 8:37 p.m. troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on FM 59, southwest of Athens.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger, identified as Clayton Allen Bekker, 29, of Athens, was traveling north on FM-59 attempting a left turn onto the entrance ramp to SL 7.

At the same time, the driver of a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle, identified as Edwin Jackson Rogers, 62, of Athens, was traveling south on FM-59.

The driver of the Ford turned left in front of the motorcycle which struck the back passenger side of the vehicle.

Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Hannigan-Smith Funeral Home in Athens.