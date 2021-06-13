Motorcyclist dies after car crash in Polk County

The driver of the Harley-Davidson is identified as 49-year-old Thomas Warren from Woodville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — One person has died after a car and motorcycle crash on Saturday in Polk County, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.

The crash happened on US 190, near the Tyler County line. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 2:30 p.m., a 2021 Nissan SUV was traveling west on US 190 and failed to yield right of way and attempted to turn left onto Park Road 56 in front of an eastbound 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Nissan is identified as 62-year-old James Harris from Houston. Harris was treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson is identified as 49-year-old Thomas Warren from Woodville. Warren was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Polk County Justice of the Peace.